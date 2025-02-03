Bayou Vista man allegedly waved money at child in public park to try to get them in car

BAYOU VISTA - A Bayou Vista man was arrested Sunday for an incident that happened a week prior, when deputies say he waved money at a child to try and get them in his car.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said 85-year-old Lanny Theriot drove his car to a public park in St. Mary Parish on Jan. 26. Deputies said a father was watching his child play with other children when Theriot pulled up alongside the park, waved cash out of his window and called the kids over to his vehicle.

Deputies pulled security video of the incident and Theriot was identified by the juvenile.

On Sunday, deputies got a second complaint about Theriot and questioned him. They say he admitted to trying to get the child into the car "for lewd behavior" with them.

Theriot was booked for attempted simple kidnapping and attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile.