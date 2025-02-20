29°
Bayou Paul Lane near Highway 30 temporarily closed, police say
St. Gabriel — Bayou Paul Lane at Highway 30 is now temporarily closed at the railroad tracks, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.
The cause of the closure has not been determined and there is no reopen date at this time.
Officials have advised travelers to take Highway 74 onto Highway 75 and then turn right as a detour.
