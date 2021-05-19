Bayou Manchac Bridge at Old Perkins Road near EBR line currently closed

ASCENSION - According to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, as of 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, the Bayou Manchac Bridge at Old Perkins Road, near the East Baton Rouge Parish line is closed to traffic.

Officials say there is heavy traffic congestion in the area.

They ask that area drivers use an alternate route until further notice.

