78°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Manchac Bridge at Old Perkins Road near EBR line currently closed
ASCENSION - According to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, as of 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, the Bayou Manchac Bridge at Old Perkins Road, near the East Baton Rouge Parish line is closed to traffic.
Officials say there is heavy traffic congestion in the area.
They ask that area drivers use an alternate route until further notice.
Trending News
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deadly Tuesday night shooting in BR takes the life of a 21-year-old
-
Rental car shortage due to limited microship supplies
-
Amid relief efforts, locals keep a close eye on flooded roadways, weather...
-
More than 250 people rescued overnight from flooded homes, apartments in EBR
-
Ascension Parish President issues one-year moratorium on new developments
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search