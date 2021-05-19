82°
Bayou Manchac Bridge at Old Perkins Road near EBR line currently closed

Wednesday, May 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION - According to officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, as of 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, the Bayou Manchac Bridge at Old Perkins Road, near the East Baton Rouge Parish line is closed to traffic.

Officials say there is heavy traffic congestion in the area.

They ask that area drivers use an alternate route until further notice.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ's traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

