Bayou L'Ourse man faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatal 2023 shooting

Photos (L to R): Joseph Gilchrist Sr. and Atanacio Guerrero

BAYOU L'OURSE — A man arrested following the 2023 shooting death of a 40-year-old man in Bayou L’Ourse pleaded guilty earlier this week and faces up to four decades behind bars.

Joseph Gilchrist Sr., 55, was arrested following the July 2, 2023, shooting of Atanacio Guerrero.

Assumption Parish deputies said that Guerrero and another person were visiting Gilchrist’s home when Gilchrist fired shots at the pair, striking Guerrero multiple times. Gilchrist was arrested on second-degree murder charges when deputies arrived.

On Wednesday, Gilchrist pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, with his sentencing deferred as a result of the plea. He is tentatively set to be sentenced on July 13, where he could face up to 40 years in prison.