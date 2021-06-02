Bayou Classic tickets to become available for purchase Wednesday

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, June 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image from the 2019 Bayou Classic.

On Wednesday morning, football fans in south Louisiana will be able to purchase tickets to one of the year's most anticipated events. 

Tickets to the 2021 Bayou Classic will be available for purchase, beginning 10 a.m., Wednesday.

The Saturday, November 27 face-off between the Southern Jaguars and the Grambling State Tigers is slated to take place during a 4 p.m. game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Tickets for the Battle of the Bands will also go on sale at 10 a.m. 

Ticket information is available here.

