80°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Classic tickets to become available for purchase Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, football fans in south Louisiana will be able to purchase tickets to one of the year's most anticipated events.
Tickets to the 2021 Bayou Classic will be available for purchase, beginning 10 a.m., Wednesday.
The Saturday, November 27 face-off between the Southern Jaguars and the Grambling State Tigers is slated to take place during a 4 p.m. game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Tickets for the Battle of the Bands will also go on sale at 10 a.m.
Trending News
Ticket information is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting death of suspect armed with BB gun
-
Family of baby killed in gunfire urges public to come forward with...
-
Charges against former LSU player, Derrius Guice, could be dropped
-
Proposed moratorium in Ascension an 'emotional response,' home builders association says
-
Family mourns loss of 1-year-old baby after deadly College Drive shooting