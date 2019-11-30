74°
Bayou Classic: Southern defeats Grambling, 30-28

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Bayouclassic74

NEW ORLEANS - Tonight, the Southern Jags and Grambling Tigers are facing off during the 46th Annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

Southern is hoping for a repeat of last year, when they defeated the Tigers with a final score of 38-28.

Kickoff for the game began at 4 p.m.

