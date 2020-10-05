67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bayou Classic officially moved to Shreveport for upcoming season

5 hours 37 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 4:35 PM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Class, which pits the Southern and Grambling football teams against one another, will not happen in New Orleans this season.

On Monday, officials announced the game will be moved to Shreveport. The game, usually played in November, will take place April 17, 2021.

The change in venue is due to scheduling conflicts with the Superdome, where the game is usually played. The dome is scheduled to begin phase two of its renovation plan in the spring.

Due to pandemic, the Southwestern Athletic Conference previously moved its football season to the spring.

Organizers said the game will be held at Independence Stadium, with more details coming at a later date .

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days