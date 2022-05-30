81°
Bayou Blue man shot to death in camper Sunday afternoon
BAYOU BLUE - Deputies are investigating after a domestic argument led to gunfire and the death of a man Sunday afternoon.
According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Brandon Bradley was shot in a camper around 3:45 p.m. first responders attempted to save Bradley, but he died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to his chest.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but a domestic argument led to the shooting.
