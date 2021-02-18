Baylor official charged with misdemeanor assault on reporter

Image: Sports Illustrated

WACO, Texas - A Baylor athletics official has been charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly grabbing a reporter by the throat after a football game.



Associate Athletic Director Heath Nielsen, 47, was charged with grabbing James McBride, a reporter for the Keller-based Texas Blaze newspaper, as McBride tried to take a picture with a Baylor player on Nov. 5.



Nielsen was charged Nov. 7 and released on $1,000 bond. Nielsen and Baylor officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.



An arrest affidavit indicates McBride said Nielsen told him he was violating his media privileges. The affidavit says McBride had visible scratches and complained of pain around his throat. McBride also told police it hurt to swallow.