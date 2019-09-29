LOS ANGELES, CA - Actress, Ruby Rose has undergone emergency surgery after a serious on-set injury left her at risk of being paralyzed. Rose took to Instagram to assure fans she's pulled through successfully.

Her post included a video of the surgery itself. The Batwoman star captioned it with a joke, "To anyone asking why I let them video it...Did you not watch that Grey's Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??"

Fortunately, Rose's surgical team didn't leave the actress with any unwanted keepsakes.

Now considerably better, Rose thanks her surgeon for helping her through the ordeal by adding,"Thank you Dr. Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt."

The 33-year-old actress says the surgery was needed to address two herniated discs, which were the direct result of on-set stunts she'd performed over the summer. The injury came close to severing her spinal chord, leaving her in "chronic pain" and unable to feel her arms.

Rose's new series, "Batwoman," premieres on October 6.