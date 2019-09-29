Latest Weather Blog
"Batwoman" star undergoes emergency surgery after on-set injury
LOS ANGELES, CA - Actress, Ruby Rose has undergone emergency surgery after a serious on-set injury left her at risk of being paralyzed. Rose took to Instagram to assure fans she's pulled through successfully.
Her post included a video of the surgery itself. The Batwoman star captioned it with a joke, "To anyone asking why I let them video it...Did you not watch that Grey's Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??"
Fortunately, Rose's surgical team didn't leave the actress with any unwanted keepsakes.
Now considerably better, Rose thanks her surgeon for helping her through the ordeal by adding,"Thank you Dr. Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt."
The 33-year-old actress says the surgery was needed to address two herniated discs, which were the direct result of on-set stunts she'd performed over the summer. The injury came close to severing her spinal chord, leaving her in "chronic pain" and unable to feel her arms.
Rose's new series, "Batwoman," premieres on October 6.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese