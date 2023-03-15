Bats stay hot for #1 LSU baseball, destroy New Orleans 16-0.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Top ranked LSU Baseball for the second time in three games pitched a shutout while unloading 16 runs on the University of New Orleans in a huge 16-0 win Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The win moves LSU to 16-1 overall and UNO is now 11-6.

Offensively, both Tommy White and Gavin Dugas homered. White led the team with 4 RBI.

Garrett Edwards earned the win, tossing 3.2 innings in relief. Edwards allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out five.

The Tigers will open SEC play against Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station on Friday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and available to listen on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.