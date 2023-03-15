51°
Latest Weather Blog
Bats stay hot for #1 LSU baseball, destroy New Orleans 16-0.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Top ranked LSU Baseball for the second time in three games pitched a shutout while unloading 16 runs on the University of New Orleans in a huge 16-0 win Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The win moves LSU to 16-1 overall and UNO is now 11-6.
Offensively, both Tommy White and Gavin Dugas homered. White led the team with 4 RBI.
Garrett Edwards earned the win, tossing 3.2 innings in relief. Edwards allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out five.
Trending News
The Tigers will open SEC play against Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station on Friday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and available to listen on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver high on drugs when he hit pedestrian may get light sentence...
-
Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist
-
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension...
-
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car...
-
Despite deadly on-duty crash, ex-LSP leader's son transferring to coveted new role
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss