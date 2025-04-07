Baton Rouge Zydeco clinch wildcard spot in playoffs; team could play postseason games in River Center

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zydeco is headed to the postseason.

The hockey team, which is in its second year, has clinched a wildcard spot in the FPHL playoffs, contending to hoist the Commissioner's Cup.

The Zydeco will take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats in the wildcard game on Tuesday, April 15.

The game’s venue will be determined by the final rankings and seeding. If the Zydeco clinch the fourth seed, the game will be played at the Raising Cane’s River Center. A second potential playoff game would be played on Friday, April 18.

The Zydeco still has a three-game home stretch this weekend against the Monroe Moccasins on Thursday, followed by a series against the Biloxi Seawolves on Friday and Saturday.