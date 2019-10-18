Baton Rouge Zoo kicks off 'Boo at the Zoo' this weekend

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting it's annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event on October 19, 20, 26, and 27.

This year, the event will feature an Enchanted Swamp, a Hay Maze, and an EdZooCation Station.

Guests will find The Enchanted Swamp throughout the zoo's Otter Cabin and adjacent boardwalks.

The swamp's magically decorated scenery is designed to spark the imagination and let guests build their own stories.

Meanwhile, the Hay Maze, is available to wander for only $1, and it's been described as more 'merry' than 'scary!'

Not to be forgotten is the EdZooCation Station, which is a show that transforms the zoo's Wildlife Safari Amphitheatre into a hands-on animal extravaganza.

EdZooCation shows take place at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

In between each production, volunteers and zoo educators will be available for games and more.

Boo at the Zoo remains open to admissions from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 19, 20, 26, and 27.

Click here for more information on the family-friendly event.