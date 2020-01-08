Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zoo invites public to help them name their new baby giraffe
BATON ROUGE - It's time to name one of the Baton Rouge Zoo's newest residents, a male reticulated giraffe who was born on Dec. 26.
The little guy's name will be decided by a naming contest that's open to the public.
The zoo invites anyone interested to nominate their favorite names via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BabyGiraffe.
Zoo staff will scour submissions and choose their top three favorite names; the public will have the opportunity to select a winning name from those finalists.
Additional details related to this final voting process will be provided when the top three names are announced.
The yet-to-be-named calf was born to Rosie, a 6-year-old, first-time mother, and to Rowan, a 13-year-old father, Rowan.
Rowan and Rosie's little one is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
