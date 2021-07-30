Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zoo invites public to annual craft-beer tasting event, 'BREW at the Zoo'
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo is inviting the public to its seventh annual BREW at the Zoo event this fall.
Scheduled to take place on the evening of Friday, October 1, guests will enjoy live music while sampling select foods from local restaurants and a variety of craft beers supplied by local, regional, and national breweries.
Not to be forgotten is the unique venue, which features about 800 different animals. Throughout the evening, guests will be free to stroll along the zoo's paths at their own pace.
BREW at the Zoo will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
It's an adults-only event, that's open to anyone 21 and older.
Tickets go on sale beginning August 1 at www.brzoobrew.org.
Funds made from this flagship craft-beer tasting event will benefit the Friends of the Zoo, the non-profit supporter of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
