82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Zoo announces plans to start reopening next week

2 hours 2 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 May 12, 2020 1:44 PM May 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo will officially begin allowing visitors back starting Monday, May 18.

BREC officials announced Tuesday that the zoo will first open to 'Friends of the Zoo' members only from May 18 to May 20. All guest will be allowed back starting May 21 during the zoo's usual business hours.

Several new precautions and rules will be in place once the zoo opens, including the state's required 25-percent capacity limit. 

Some attractions, like the Safari Playground, Cypress Bayou Railroad, L'aquarium de Louisiane, Otter Cabin and Kids’ Zoo Contact Yard, may be temporarily closed. Keeper chats and amphitheater shows will also be temporarily suspended.

You can find the full list of changes by clicking here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days