65°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman wins big on Tuesday's episode of Wheel of Fortune
BATON ROUGE - A contestant from Baton Rouge who participated in Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night won thousands her competition.
Morgan Harris, who is a senior loan officer at Guild Mortgage, went to Central High School and studied at LSU, Southeastern Louisiana University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
She won at least $3,600 in her episode.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans
-
Louisiana leaders say the state has 'adequate resources' amid looming federal spending...
-
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and...
-
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super...