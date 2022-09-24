Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, September 23 2022
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor."

Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.

The 27th season of "The Bachelor" will follow 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross on his journey to find love.

The new season is set to premiere Jan. 23, 2023 on ABC.

