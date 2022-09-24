73°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor."
Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
The 27th season of "The Bachelor" will follow 26-year-old tech executive Zach Shallcross on his journey to find love.
Trending News
The new season is set to premiere Jan. 23, 2023 on ABC.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
A week after Allie Rice's murder, reward climbs to $50K for info...
-
Career criminals accused of wreaking havoc while out on bond; judges silent...
Sports Video
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report
-
Fan's Choice Player of the Week 2: Plaquemine Jaeden Paul