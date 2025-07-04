Baton Rouge woman says she lost $6,000 in scam by A/C repairman, seeking money back

BATON ROUGE - One Baton Rouge woman is taking legal action after she said she was scammed by an A/C repairman in April.

Homeowner Ingrid Crenshaw-Thomas is a travel nurse. She said her days are busy, so when her A/C went out in April, she listened to word-of-mouth recommendations and hired Sunny Knox to fix it.

The Louisiana Secretary of State shows Knox to be the manager and registered agent of Airpros LLC.

"I did check out his credentials. To have an air conditioning unit out on Easter Sunday? We live in Louisiana, the bayou, steamy, hot. I mean, so I just went with it," Crenshaw-Thomas said.

She said Knox told her the entire A/C unit needed to be replaced.

"$3,200. I told him that was extremely pricy. He said, 'Well I've already obtained the unit.' You've already obtained the unit? You haven't talked to me, you didn't speak to me, you didn't ask me anything," Crenshaw-Thomas said.

Crenshaw-Thomas ended up paying only $2,500 for the unit and returned home from Easter church to see it installed. She said the unit would not cool off the house like it was supposed to, and she called Knox again.

"He said you have holes in your ducts, that's why it's not cooling," Crenshaw-Thomas said. "I said, 'Well, how much is that going to be?' He told me $3,500."

Crenshaw-Thomas said she sent the money, noting that she had not received any receipts, warranties or service agreements. Text messages and electronic Zelle receipts are the only paper trails Crenshaw-Thomas has of doing business with Knox.

Court documents show in 2023, a judge ordered Knox to repay $2,500 and perform 50 hours of community service after his arrest for a similar scheme.

Crenshaw-Thomas said her calls have gone unreturned, and said she is filing a civil suit.

WBRZ visited in person three different sites listed as the location of Airpros LLC, Knox's business, as well as emailed the business. WBRZ has also called phone numbers connected to Knox, and reached his mother, who agreed to ask him to call WBRZ back. At the time of this article, Knox has not reached out.

"The new AC guy is Mr. Kyle, Mr. Kyle asked me, did I have a crackhead working in my home because nothing was done to code," Crenshaw-Thomas said. "If you run into him, run away from him because he's a liar and he's a schemer."