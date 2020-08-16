Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Woman Dies Following Slidell crash
ST. TAMMANY - A 29-year-old Baton Rouge woman died early Sunday morning from injuries she sustained in a crash that occurred in Slidell the previous day.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Clairise Court and Brookter Street in the Spring Hill subdivision near Slidell in reference to a two-vehicle crash.
Deputies learned the driver of a Ford F150 was traveling on Allen Road when he crossed over the levee bridge at a high rate of speed. At the time same time, the driver of a Honda Ridgeline was turning right off Clairise Court onto Brookter Street. The F150 impacted the rear of the Honda Ridgeline.
The passenger of the F150, a 29-year-old female from Baton Rouge, was airlifted to a Southshore Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries early Sunday morning.
The driver of the F150, a 37-year-old Slidell man, sustained moderate to severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by medical personnel. The driver and passenger of the Honda sustained only minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
