Baton Rouge woman charged with stabbing 19-year-old
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 19-year-old woman wounded late Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. around the intersection of Mohican Street and Prescott Road.
The department said the victim was expected to survive her injuries.
Ronica Green, who lives in the area where the stabbing happened, was arrested later that same day. Green, 38, was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
