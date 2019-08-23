Baton Rouge woman charged with DUI after crashing head-on into school bus in St. Tammany

SLIDELL - A woman who struck a school bus head-on Friday morning is being charged with her second DUI.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 11 in Slidell. Police say no children were on board the bus at the time, but the crash caused law enforcement to shut down roadway for over two hours.

Witnesses say 26-year-old Alexandra Alley of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound when she crossed the centerline into the path of the bus. The collision snapped one of the wheels off the bus and sent it spiraling into an unmarked Louisiana Probation and Parole police vehicle.

Alley and the bus driver both sustained minor injuries. The parole officer in the other vehicle was uninjured.

Upon arrival, police said it was "apparent" that Alley was impaired and under the influence of narcotics.

“She thought she was still in Baton Rouge and was on her way to Mississippi for something. We don't know what," a police spokesperson said. "She had no idea where she was.”

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and will be booked into Slidell City Jail on charges of driving under the influence (2nd Offense), driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, vehicular negligent injuring, and improper lane usage.

Police said Alley's first DUI was from an incident in Baton Rouge in 2015.