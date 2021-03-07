59°
Baton Rouge woman arrested on 3rd DWI after crashing into a Denham Springs store

Sunday, March 07 2021
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Denham Springs Police

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities charged a Baton Rouge woman for a third-offense DWI after she drove her vehicle into a retail store in Denham Springs on Sunday.  

According to the Advocate, 37-year-old Rachel Bradford, was driving south on South Range Avenue when she crossed the railroad tracks and left the roadway to the right crossing Sullivan Street resulting in her striking the store, Sport-N-Center.

Bradford was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on a third-offense DWI, two counts of possession of a prescription drug without a valid prescription, careless operation of a vehicle and no seatbelt.

No injuries were reported. 

Sport-N-Center is closed on Sunday. 

