Baton Rouge woman arrested after allegedly running from, hitting officers

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested early Saturday morning after driving recklessly, running from and attempting to fight officers.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:50 a.m. on 43-year-old Karica Washington because she was swerving into oncoming traffic, jumping the median and running onto a curb.

Washington reportedly refused to stop and drove to her house with officers following. As she was walking to her door, the responding officer deployed his taser, which had no effect.

As an officer tried to arrest Washington, she allegedly began hitting him. Officials also added that when Washington was placed in a unit, she began kicking and struck one of the officials.

After she was arrested, officials found that the plate on her vehicle was expired, she had no insurance and had never been issued a driver's license.

Washington was arrested and charged with reckless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer, open container and no driver's license.