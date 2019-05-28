82°
Baton Rouge woman allegedly set fire to her own apartment

2 hours 23 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 May 28, 2019 7:11 PM May 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a woman was arrested Tuesday after she intentionally set her own apartment on fire.

The blaze was first reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Court. The fire was brought under control within about a half an hour.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says investigators found multiple points of origin for the fire, leading investigators to believe the cause to be arson.

While interviewing the tenant, 28-year-old Tyeasha Stewart, she allegedly confessed to setting the fire inside her own apartment.

She was arrested later that afternoon and booked for aggravated arson.

