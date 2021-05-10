Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge wakes up to stormy weather early Monday
BATON ROUGE - Early Monday, rain swept through the capital region, leaving some parts of the city with dangerously high water. But as of 5 a.m., the water has receded and none of these 'problems spots' are a threat to area drivers.
It was a different story a few hours ago. As storm clouds rolled through the area shortly after midnight, showering the city with heavy amounts of rain during the pre-dawn hours, one well-used low-lying roadway was poised to become a threat to drivers.
During this brief window of time, College Drive near Corporate Boulevard had alarmingly high water due to the rainfall. Thankfully, the area has since cleared and none of Baton Rouge's major streets are flooded at this time.
That said, Baton Rouge is not quite out of the woods just yet. The region remains under a Flash Flood watch until noon.
Viewers can keep a pulse on traffic conditions throughout the morning by watching WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
Additionally, WBRZ’s Weather Team will continue to monitor weather conditions. Channel 2's meteorologists can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
