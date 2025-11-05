78°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Verizon customers experiencing disruptions after car crashes into utility pole
BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers in Baton Rouge are experiencing service issues after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to a company spokesperson.
"We are working with first responders and the power utility to safely allow fiber technicians to restore service. We expect full restoration by late this evening," Verizon's Ashley Rea said.
Trending News
Verizon's online outage tracker says the issues began around 6:30 on Tuesday evening and service should be completely restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members encourage, give food to Baton Rouge Metro Airport employees working...
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing laptop from business along Bluebonnet...
-
BRPD arrests man accused of kidnapping boy after robbing Plank Road apartment
-
City-parish officials commemorate start of Veterans Month with various downtown memorial events
-
St. Vincent de Paul hosting drive to fill food bank as government...
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...