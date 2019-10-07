Baton Rouge: Two women accused of dragging teen with car, charged with attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Two women have been accused of dragging a teenager with their vehicle before running her over and leaving her in critical condition.



A Baton Rouge mobile home community off Florida Blvd. was the scene of an altercation on Friday, Oct. 4 when 36-year-old Stephanie Sharp and 21-year-old Brittany Camel allegedly faced off with a fifteen-year-old and a few other area residents.



According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the two women pulled up to the residence in a Honda Accord, with Camel behind the wheel and Sharp in the passenger seat. Apparently, at some point during the fight, the teenage victim was held by her hair alongside the Honda and dragged about thirty feet while the car was in motion.



Once the girl was released, Camel allegedly turned the car around and ran over the teen.

The two women then fled the scene while witnesses called 911 for help. The girl was taken to a local hospital where emergency surgery was performed. She sustained multiple bone fractures to her chest and pelvic area as well as complications related to internal bleeding.

Both Sharp and Camel have been charged with attempted second-degree murder and hit and run. The victim remains in the hospital, in critical condition.