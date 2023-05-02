Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge turns out for Antiques Roadshow
BATON ROUGE - When Antiques Roadshow comes to town, Baton Rouge responds by the thousands.
In total, more than 10,000 people applied for tickets but only 4,000 were randomly chosen.
The long-running PBS show was back in the capital city for the first time in 10 years, this time at the LSU Rural Life Museum.
"My fingers are crossed that people will bring their Louisiana treasures because we want to see regional items," said the show's executive producer Marsha Bemko. "The experts on the front line are looking for regional items. What stories do the items tell about Louisiana or Baton Rouge or even the whole state? Let's hear some local stories."
If you've never seen the show, people bring in items they want to be evaluated by expert appraisers. Sometimes family heirlooms turn out to be worth nothing and garage-sale bargain bin finds end up being priceless.
The episodes will air sometime in the winter of 2024.
