Baton Rouge Trader Joe's practicing social distancing; providing designated senior lines

BATON ROUGE- Trader Joe's has made adjustments due to the COVID-19 outbreak, offering separate senior lines and limiting the number of customers in the store to practice social distancing.

Store hours remain from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every day between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., crew members will maintain an additional line outside the front door for senior customers.

Baton Rouge Trader Joe's said they are limiting the number of people in the store, but did not give a specific number. A crew member told WBRZ they began monitoring the number of customers in the store a few days ago.

An officer was stationed at the front door, directing traffic into and out of the store.

The company wanted to provide customers with an expedited entrance to the store to make their experience more safe and positive, they said in a statement.

In addition to practicing social distancing, the company is no longer providing free samples.

"As this situation has evolved, we have taken increased precautions related to our food and beverage sampling in stores, including our decision to stop the practice until further notice."

In line with our longstanding commitment to provide a safe and clean shopping environment, stores have increased the frequency of cleanings, paying close attention to high touch areas such as restrooms, register areas, grocery carts and hand basket," they said in a statement.

You can read more about Trader Joe's revisions here.