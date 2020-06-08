Baton Rouge Topgolf set to reopen in 'Phase Two' of state-wide reopening plan

BATON ROUGE- Topgolf is all set to reopen in the Capital Area after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility will reopen its doors Tuesday, June 9 at noon with several changes to ensure guests can play with confidence, the company announced Monday.

New social distancing guidelines have been put into place throughout the venue and advanced online reservations will be available for guests to book open-air bays before arrival. The outdoor hitting areas are to be disinfected before and after every group, in addition to golf clubs, golf balls, and game screens.

The venue has also installed dividers between bays, which are 11 feet apart from tee to tee.

Employees are required to wear masks during their shifts and gloves while handling food and drinks.

Phase 2 of Louisiana's reopening plan allows bowling alleys, pool halls, and driving ranges like Topgolf to open back up for business.