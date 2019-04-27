Baton Rouge to offer children free swimming lessons

Photo: Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Children this summer can get free swimming lessons in Baton Rouge.

The East Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation system says it will be the first time BREC won't charge entrance fees at any of its three community pools, which open May 25. Swim lessons usually range between $7 and $60. The free initiative is made possible through the agency's partnerships with the American Red Cross and Southeast Louisiana Aquatics.

The Advocate reports to celebrate, new BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson will take a ceremonial leap into the pool at BREC's Liberty Lagoon on Saturday. Wilson is hoping his "big splash" will bring awareness to BREC's transition to free swimming lessons.