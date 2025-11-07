Baton Rouge tire shop owner, community mentor left picking up pieces after EBRSO raid

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man who has spent years guiding young men away from crime says deputies got it wrong when they raided his business last week.

Bryan Glover, owner of G&T Tires on Plank Road, says deputies were looking for Losand Mansion, a former employee accused of selling green fentanyl linked to a deadly overdose in the building Glover owns. He said Mansion hasn’t worked there in a while.

“The building was rented to another individual, and he worked for him for a short period of time,” Glover said. “So you sure they were in the building looking for something, or they came in there to tear it up?”

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said based on surveillance, prior case history, and a recent controlled purchase, investigators had probable cause that Mansion was using the building on Plank Road to further his narcotics activity. Surveillance also documented him using a key to access the business.

For two decades, G&T Tires has been more than just a tire shop. Glover says it has also served as a refuge for young men looking for guidance.

“It’s not a black-and-white situation or any of that stuff. It’s all about trying to stop these kids from going on the wrong road,” Glover said.

Glover says Baton Rouge Police, who often partner with him on community projects, called him around 5 a.m. after his alarms went off, alerting him that the sheriff’s office was at his property. He says he can’t understand why deputies didn’t simply call him.

“Not only did you tear up my building, you got me out of bed at five in the morning. If you had called, I would have come out,” Glover said.

He also questioned the methods deputies used during the raid.

“Why would you tear the place up to search it? You know, just out of common sense will tell me, if I really want to find something, I would bring a dog, right?” Glover said.

According to Glover, deputies left his property damaged and even laughed in his face when he arrived.

“The man laughed in my face. I’m grown. I’m not a child. You’re laughing? Why?” he said.

Now, Glover is left cleaning up the mess while trying to keep his youth mentorship program running.

“It’s interrupting me being able to deal with the young men in the area. It’s slowing money down by me having to spend money to repair stuff,” he said. “It's a little rough because I'm using resources that I have, you know, and if it gets slow for me, of course, it gets slower for them.”

Glover says all he wants now is an apology and accountability from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect deputies were searching for, Losand Mansion, was arrested after warrants were served at two other locations. He faces drug distribution, possession, and other related charges.