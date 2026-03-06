Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge thief accused of selling stolen cars pleads guilty
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of selling stolen cars to residents in Baton Rouge pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
According to arrest records, 36-year-old Calvin Scott pleaded guilty to illegal possession of stolen things after being arrested in March 2025 for allegedly stealing three vehicles.
Arrest warrants filed on Feb. 26, 2025, said Scott stole two trucks from a home on Maryland Street in December 2025. While Scott later admitted to the theft, he claimed to have permission from a friend of the theft victim. Scott allegedly brought one of the trucks to a Greenwell Springs Road salvage yard, where it was scrapped for parts.
A separate warrant filed the same day said that, on Jan. 26, the owner of a Mercedes-Benz sedan reported her vehicle stolen. It was later found at the same salvage yard as the trucks. Police said that Scott allegedly sold the car for $400 a week prior.
Another warrant accused Scott of selling Brandi Jenkins a stolen Kia Sorrento on Jan. 31 for $1,809. Jenkins claimed that she was given a bill of sale as proof of the purchase.
Scott was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, issued a fine of $400, and required to complete 50 hours of community service
