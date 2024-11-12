Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge teenagers accused of stealing car, leading deputies on chase in St. John Parish
LAPLACE - Three Baton Rouge teenagers were arrested after allegedly stealing a car and leading deputies on a chase Saturday night.
According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was reportedly carjacked in East Baton Rouge Parish around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Nearly 12 hours later, a St. John deputy spotted the stolen car in LaPlace near West Airline Highway.
When the deputy tried to stop the car, the driver took off down West Airline Highway to Highway 51. Deputies said the car was traveling nearly double the posted speed limit of 45 mph. The driver turned off onto a field, hit a chain link fence, jumped in and out of a ditch and crashed into a tree by Lake Pontchartrain Elementary.
Deputies said the three juveniles ran from the crash. Alvayanna Callahan, 17, was found near the school. Jamal Bradley, 18, was found about a mile away walking near a neighborhood. The third occupant, a 16-year-old girl who was not named, was found hiding in the bathroom of a restaurant.
Trending News
Callahan and Bradley were arrested for illegal possession of stolen things. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the carjacking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama