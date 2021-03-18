60°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge teen will be tried as an adult in deadly 2020 shooting
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a minor, were formally charged Thursday with murder in a 2020 shooting that left a man dead.
Court documents show a grand jury indicted Johnny Brown, 15, and Dereck Hayes, 26, with second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Brian Dawson. Dawson was shot and killed during a robbery on Aster Street in November 2020.
The two have spent the past several months in jail following their arrests, which came shortly after the killing.
No future court date has been set for Brown nor Hayes as of Thursday evening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kitchen saga finally over after call to 2 On Your Side
-
Neighbors complain for six months, junk finally cleaned up after WBRZ report
-
Drive-by parade reunites a 73-year-old fighting COVID complications with his family
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
Multiple southern states pummeled by severe weather Wednesday night