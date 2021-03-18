60°
Baton Rouge teen will be tried as an adult in deadly 2020 shooting

Thursday, March 18 2021
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a minor, were formally charged Thursday with murder in a 2020 shooting that left a man dead.

Court documents show a grand jury indicted Johnny Brown, 15, and Dereck Hayes, 26, with second-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Brian Dawson. Dawson was shot and killed during a robbery on Aster Street in November 2020.

The two have spent the past several months in jail following their arrests, which came shortly after the killing. 

No future court date has been set for Brown nor Hayes as of Thursday evening. 

