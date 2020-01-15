Baton Rouge teen accused in fatal shooting of 18-year-old pleads not guilty

Davonta Deon London, killed June of 2019 Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, a Baton Rouge teen pleaded not guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old whose body was dumped behind Olympia Stadium in June.

The Advocate reports that Jah'Marie Street, who was 15-years-old when Davonta Deon London was killed, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in September.

London was shot in the head and his body was left in the parking lot of BREC's Perkins Road Park in broad daylight.

A second-degree murder conviction could result in a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Street.

If found guilty on that charge, a sentencing hearing would have to be held to consider his youth and other factors.

Street is expected to return to court, March 9.

Click here for WBRZ's original report on the case.



