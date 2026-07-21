Baton Rouge teams build structures from canned goods to fight hunger

BATON ROUGE — The Alliance Safety Council hosted its "Can-struction" event at its event and training center off Industriplex Boulevard, where teams competed to build the best structure made entirely out of canned goods.

Three teams took part in the competition: Baker Construction, the Pala Group and Ascension Roofing.

"Today we have three teams: Baker Construction, the Pala Group and Ascension Roofing. All building structures made out of canned goods. All of these cans equaling almost 4,000 pounds of food," said Meagan Coles, marketing strategist with Alliance Safety Council.

All of the food collected is donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The Alliance says it will pick a winner later tonight.