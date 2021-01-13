49°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge tax preparer arrested on felony fraud charges
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman faces felony charges for allegedly falsifying hundreds of state income tax returns in a fraud scheme that cost Louisiana taxpayers more than $120,000.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue said in a news release Friday that Naomi Renee Bass is accused of fabricating business losses for clients who, in many cases, were not even business owners. The inflated losses led to the issuance of an estimated $121,000 in fraudulent state income tax refunds.
Bass was arrested Thursday on a charge of principal to filing or maintaining false public records and principal to illegal transmission of monetary funds. She was released after posting bond. Jail records did not indicate if she's represented by an attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VP Mike Pence rejects Trump removal; House majority vote required today
-
Gov. Edwards keeps La under current restrictions
-
State Police, Capitol ramp up security ahead of Inauguration Day
-
House poised to impeach President Trump
-
Acting Attorney General issues warning to any planning civil unrest ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Bryce and Brock Brown leading the charge towards a state title for...
-
Southern basketball working through COVID plagued season
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview