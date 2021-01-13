Baton Rouge tax preparer arrested on felony fraud charges

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge woman faces felony charges for allegedly falsifying hundreds of state income tax returns in a fraud scheme that cost Louisiana taxpayers more than $120,000.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue said in a news release Friday that Naomi Renee Bass is accused of fabricating business losses for clients who, in many cases, were not even business owners. The inflated losses led to the issuance of an estimated $121,000 in fraudulent state income tax refunds.

Bass was arrested Thursday on a charge of principal to filing or maintaining false public records and principal to illegal transmission of monetary funds. She was released after posting bond. Jail records did not indicate if she's represented by an attorney.