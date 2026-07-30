Baton Rouge student one of 15 recipients of national scholarship

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge student is one of 15 recipients of a national scholarship.

Donte Hall will receive the Jim Kennedy Scholarship Fund, which awards $10,000 annually for up to four years. The scholarship is funded by Cox and is given only to students whose parents are Cox employees.

Hall is a recent graduate of Collegiate Baton Rouge and will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and major in graphic design.

“We are proud to celebrate Donte’s accomplishment and excited to see all he will achieve at Southeastern Louisiana University,” Tracy White, Manager of Public Affairs for Cox, said in a prepared statement.