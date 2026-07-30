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Baton Rouge student one of 15 recipients of national scholarship

1 hour 11 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 10:16 AM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge student is one of 15 recipients of a national scholarship. 

Donte Hall will receive the Jim Kennedy Scholarship Fund, which awards $10,000 annually for up to four years. The scholarship is funded by Cox and is given only to students whose parents are Cox employees. 

Hall is a recent graduate of Collegiate Baton Rouge and will attend Southeastern Louisiana University and major in graphic design. 

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“We are proud to celebrate Donte’s accomplishment and excited to see all he will achieve at Southeastern Louisiana University,” Tracy White, Manager of Public Affairs for Cox, said in a prepared statement. 

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