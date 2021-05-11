70°
Baton Rouge street impassable due to high water during Tuesday morning storm

Tuesday, May 11 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A Tuesday morning storm brought a downpour to the capital area, and before 10 a.m. at least one street in Baton Rouge was already beginning to flood.

Water was dangerously high on West McKinley Street, making it impassable. 

Drivers who encounter high water are reminded to simply turn around and avoid venturing into such areas.

Baton Rouge remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Throughout the day, WBRZ's Weather Team will monitor weather conditions and provide frequent updates on Facebook and Twitter .

