Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrests alleged drug dealer, seizes bulk quantities of marijuana
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) concluded a two-week-long investigation with a seizure of over ten pounds of marijuana, which amounts to a street value of approximately $22,000.
During their investigations, authorities analyzed 19-year-old Jimmy Danh's movements at numerous locations he used to distribute bulk quantities of marijuana.
Danh was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 (marijuana) and other charges are pending.
The investigation was carried out with the combined efforts of EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 and Baton Rouge DEA Task force members.
