Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrests alleged drug dealer, seizes bulk quantities of marijuana

3 hours 33 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 7:47 AM October 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Jimmy Danh Photo: EBRSO Facebook page

BATON ROUGE -  The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) concluded a two-week-long investigation with a seizure of over ten pounds of marijuana, which amounts to a street value of approximately $22,000.

During their investigations, authorities analyzed 19-year-old Jimmy Danh's movements at numerous locations he used to distribute bulk quantities of marijuana.

Danh was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 (marijuana) and other charges are pending.

The investigation was carried out with the combined efforts of EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 and Baton Rouge DEA Task force members.  

