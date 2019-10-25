Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrests alleged drug dealer, seizes bulk quantities of marijuana

Jimmy Danh Photo: EBRSO Facebook page

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) concluded a two-week-long investigation with a seizure of over ten pounds of marijuana, which amounts to a street value of approximately $22,000.

During their investigations, authorities analyzed 19-year-old Jimmy Danh's movements at numerous locations he used to distribute bulk quantities of marijuana.

Danh was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 (marijuana) and other charges are pending.

The investigation was carried out with the combined efforts of EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 and Baton Rouge DEA Task force members.