Baton Rouge sex trafficker sentenced to 25 years in prison

3 hours 40 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 8:33 PM September 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge sex trafficker was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday afternoon. 

Kevontae Reed pleaded guilty to human trafficking in state court in early June, after forcing girls to have sex with strangers for money in hotel rooms he rented, as a result of online ads he placed. Reed then kept the money paid for these encounters. 

He reportedly told the girls they needed to "earn their right" to stay in his hotel room. 

Reed was also charged on May 1 with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. 

