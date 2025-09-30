74°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge sex trafficker sentenced to 25 years in prison
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge sex trafficker was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday afternoon.
Kevontae Reed pleaded guilty to human trafficking in state court in early June, after forcing girls to have sex with strangers for money in hotel rooms he rented, as a result of online ads he placed. Reed then kept the money paid for these encounters.
He reportedly told the girls they needed to "earn their right" to stay in his hotel room.
Reed was also charged on May 1 with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana sets public briefings for new Mississippi River bridge south of Baton...
-
Berwick Police reminds teens of curfew, safety guidelines ahead of homecoming game
-
Man arrested for stealing a Heartland Express cargo trailer containing $60,000 worth...
-
Louisiana files criminal charge against abortion provider accused of mailing drugs to...
-
Health insurance switch for City-Parish employees, retirees approved despite Hurst holdout
Sports Video
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19
-
LSU falls in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Ole Miss....
-
FINAL: No. 4 LSU loses 24-19 to No. 13 Ole Miss