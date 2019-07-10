Baton Rouge setting up barricades in flood-prone areas ahead of potential severe weather

BATON ROUGE - City officials say they're taking no chance of repeating the chaos of last month's deadly severe weather event as a potential tropical development puts heavy rain in this weekend's forecast.

A news release from the city-parish says sandbags will be available at several locations and barricades will be placed near flood-prone areas across the city. Officials say these roadways will be closed early if high water is reported.

A full list of these locations can be found below.

· I-110 in Gov. Mansion curves

· Chippewa St train overpass

· Wooddale from GSR to Florida Blvd

· Lobdell from GSR to Florida Blvd

· S. Acadian @ railroad overpass

· Burbank @ W. Parker

· Bluebonnet @ railroad overpass

· Florida Blvd Service Rd from Littlejohn to Flannery

· Oak Villa between Wal-Mart and Florida Blvd.

· S. Sherwood Forest both North and South of I-12

· Plank @ Harding

· Scenic @ Beech

· Scenic Hwy from 72nd and Harding

· North Blvd at 10th St

Sandbag locations for East Baton Rouge and other parishes can be found here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/parts-of-livingston-parish-providing-sandbags-ahead-of-potential-heavy-rain-this-weekend