Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge setting up barricades in flood-prone areas ahead of potential severe weather
BATON ROUGE - City officials say they're taking no chance of repeating the chaos of last month's deadly severe weather event as a potential tropical development puts heavy rain in this weekend's forecast.
A news release from the city-parish says sandbags will be available at several locations and barricades will be placed near flood-prone areas across the city. Officials say these roadways will be closed early if high water is reported.
A full list of these locations can be found below.
· I-110 in Gov. Mansion curves
· Chippewa St train overpass
· Wooddale from GSR to Florida Blvd
· Lobdell from GSR to Florida Blvd
· S. Acadian @ railroad overpass
· Burbank @ W. Parker
· Bluebonnet @ railroad overpass
· Florida Blvd Service Rd from Littlejohn to Flannery
· Oak Villa between Wal-Mart and Florida Blvd.
· S. Sherwood Forest both North and South of I-12
· Plank @ Harding
· Scenic @ Beech
· Scenic Hwy from 72nd and Harding
· North Blvd at 10th St
Sandbag locations for East Baton Rouge and other parishes can be found here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/parts-of-livingston-parish-providing-sandbags-ahead-of-potential-heavy-rain-this-weekend
