63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning

35 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 6:34 PM October 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack. 

Trending News

Authorities told WBRZ the child was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon on school property/firearm free zone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days