Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday.

The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.

Authorities told WBRZ the child was arrested and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon on school property/firearm free zone.