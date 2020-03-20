Baton Rouge's Mid City drive-thru testing center to reopen Friday

BATON ROUGE – The Mayor’s Office has announced that the drive-thru Mid City virus testing center will resume operations Friday, March 20 only for patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The orders must be faxed into the site by the patient’s physician.

Anyone with written orders will not be admitted.

The site will remain open on a day-by-day basis as supplies allow, Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The community testing site, which is led the Mayor’s Office and local physicians, is staffed by doctors from area hospitals and clinics.

Test kits needed to operate the site are donated by those hospitals and clinics.

At this time, a total of 542 tests have been administered since the community testing site became operational on Monday. On Thursday, 99 tests were administered.