Baton Rouge Rue21 among 400 store closures

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CRANBERRY - Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.

The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

The company is based in Cranberry, north of Pittsburgh. In a Facebook post , it called the decision to close the stores "difficult but necessary." Like many brick-and-mortar retailers, it has been battling declining mall traffic amid strong competition online.

According to the rue21 website, the Siegen Lane location will close its doors as part of the nationwide closures.  There are 36 rue21 locations in Louisiana, including 3 in Baton Rouge. 

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

