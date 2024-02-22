61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge road closed for house fire response

Thursday, February 22 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Douglas Avenue was closed for fire crews to respond to a house fire Thursday morning. 

A post on social media from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the response left Douglas Avenue off Hollywood Street off-limits around 7:20 a.m..

Officials said the resident of the home was at work when it happened and no one was injured.

